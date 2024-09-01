Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Drops By 16.9%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,301,512 shares of company stock valued at $73,987,795 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Appian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Trading Down 0.1 %

APPN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. 486,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Appian

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.