Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 15.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 32,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,299. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3722 dividend. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

