Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Increases By 9.8%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CAE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 524,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,466. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

