Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Grows By 29.0%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 922,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

