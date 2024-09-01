Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Expands By 20.6%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.35. 250,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

