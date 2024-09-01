Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Expands By 15.2%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 123,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.13.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

