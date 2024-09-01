Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expands By 30.3%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 158,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 237.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 183,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $812.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

