Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,323. The stock has a market cap of $820.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
