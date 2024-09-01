Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,323. The stock has a market cap of $820.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $17,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

