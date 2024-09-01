SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

