SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $20,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 499,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

