Spire Wealth Management Buys 36,293 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 2.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UJUN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $32.82. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

