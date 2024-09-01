Spire Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.36. 859,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

