Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.56% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3,830.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 76,754 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

