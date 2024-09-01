Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.