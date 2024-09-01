Taiko (TAIKO) Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Taiko has a total market cap of $446.49 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,369,408 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.60425178 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,718,176.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

