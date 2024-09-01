The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $219.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.