Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 32,536.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $34,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 185,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Up 0.4 %

TDW stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 459,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,156.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.