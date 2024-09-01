TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance
TSCFY stock remained flat at $25.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $28.49.
About TISCO Financial Group Public
