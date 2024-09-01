TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4811 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance

TSCFY stock remained flat at $25.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

About TISCO Financial Group Public

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. The company operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, Asset Management Business, and Support Business segments.

