Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. The stock had a trading volume of 240,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.