TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 7,395 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

