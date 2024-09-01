TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $258.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.