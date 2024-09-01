TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 67 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

