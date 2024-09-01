Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 71,500 Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Talphera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Talphera Stock Performance

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 129,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Talphera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

