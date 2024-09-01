Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.91% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $22.60-23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 22.600-23.500 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.11.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

