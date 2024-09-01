United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 5,862 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

