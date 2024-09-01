United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $776,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

