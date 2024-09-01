United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 7,511 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.1 %

CLSK stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

