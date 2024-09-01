United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $14.12 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. ARM makes up 3.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

