Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after acquiring an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,892,656. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

