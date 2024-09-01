Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,184,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,301,937 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises approximately 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.24% of Pan American Silver worth $739,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,066,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

