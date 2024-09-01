Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.86% of Teradyne worth $429,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.