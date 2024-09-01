Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 161,392 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.92% of Campbell Soup worth $393,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CPB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. 3,372,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

