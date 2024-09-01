Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 378,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

