Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

