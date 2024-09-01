Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $127.42. 93,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,666. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

