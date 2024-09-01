Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,208,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.39. 109,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.