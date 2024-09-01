Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.