Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $55,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.