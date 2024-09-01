Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

