Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

