W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 3,100 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

