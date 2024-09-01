Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $212.04 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

