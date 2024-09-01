Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.36% of Waste Management worth $307,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

