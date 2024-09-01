Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 31.1% in August

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the July 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 389,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

