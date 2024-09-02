3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

