3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
3D Systems Price Performance
Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on DDD
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3D Systems
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.