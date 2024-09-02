873 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 170.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.