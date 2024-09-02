AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

