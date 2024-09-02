abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,954. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.