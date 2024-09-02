Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

